Mark Lawrenson backs Liverpool to clinch fourth place this week

Liverpool legend Mark Lawrenson is backing his former team to take fourth place this season with a slender win over Leeds United.

The Reds have the benefit of kicking off a day before Chelsea take on Brighton and Hove Albion, so three points will move Jurgen Klopp’s side ahead of the Blues and West Ham into fourth.

Lawro is often the optimist, rarely backing Liverpool to do anything other than win, but a 2-1 victory at Elland Road seems realistic.

Leeds are off the back of an impressive 2-1 win over champions-elect Manchester City, but the Reds will be hurting after crashing out of the Champions League and will be desperate to set the record straight.

The clash in West Yorkshire promises to be as exciting as the reverse fixture at Anfield, in which Liverpool ran out 4-3 winners as Mo Salah started his goal-scoring campaign strongly with a hat-trick.

“This was one heck of a game at Anfield at the start of the season,” Lawrenson told BBC Sport.

“We could be in for another cracker here, too. Leeds come into the game fresh from beating Manchester City and, although Liverpool got knocked out of the Champions League in midweek, they looked sharp against Real Madrid.

“The Reds created some good early chances, and played well, certainly in the first half. Real kept them a little bit at arms length after the break.

“I can see Liverpool getting some opportunities on Monday too, but Leeds will too. Marcelo Bielsa’s side have had a brilliant season, and it’s such a shame so few people have got to go to any of their games.”

Lawro makes a great point about Liverpool playing well against Madrid – as has been the case for much of this season, though, the Reds struggled to finish the chances they created.

If the reigning Premier League champions can rediscover their red-hot form in front of goal, the clash with Leeds will be a spectacle.