New report claims Liverpool considering making Kabak’s loan move permanent

Liverpool are reportedly becoming more comfortable with the idea of making Ozan Kabak’s loan move permanent, according to Fussball Transfers (via Sport Witness).

The Turkey international was brought to Anfield to help plug the gap left by multiple injuries beyond the long-term sidelining of Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez.

“Recent reports from Germany have indicated that Liverpool were leaning towards doing so, believing Kabak will be cheaper than other options while him not needing to adapt to Jürgen Klopp’s system is another advantage,” Sean Lunt wrote.

Jurgen Klopp’s thoughts on the matter would appear to echo this latest claim to some degree, with the German seeming impressed with how quickly the young centre-half has adapted to the demands of the Premier League.

Indeed, though highly-rated, many had already cast doubt over a loan signing that bore nearly all the telltale signs of a panic transfer.

The 20-year-old had been brought in from a relegation-threatened Schalke side, though has come on leaps and bounds since forming a partnership with Nathaniel Phillips in the back four.

Costing £18m on an option-to-buy, the Bundesliga starlet would be an extremely low-value risk – if ‘risk’ is even the right word at this stage, given his recent performances – as Klopp looks to bolster his defensive options.

