(Photo) Fans on Reddit notice another funny mistake by LFC’s kitman

Liverpool fans on Reddit have noticed another funny error by the club’s kitman.

In the Reds’ win over Aston Villa earlier this month, some supporters clocked Trent Alexander-Arnold’s Premier League champions’ patch was upside down.

It seems the error has been repeated in the Champions League as Liverpool took on Real Madrid, with Andy Robertson’s six-time winners’ patch the wrong way around.

Perhaps it’s an omen the Scot will help the club to its ninth European title?!

Anyway, the photo is below – with a link to the original post on Reddit here.