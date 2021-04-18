(Photo) Former Liverpool physio shares cryptic update that has fans talking

Former Liverpool physio Jose Luis Rodriguez has shared a rather cryptic post on Instagram which has got Reds on Reddit talking.

The Spaniard departed the club late last year and has since and has since taken a swipe at his former employer to supporters on social media.

The new Instagram post has Rodriguez share a photograph of a suitcase in what appears to be an airport with Liverpool FC’s crest attached, but no context or caption provided.

We’re not sure what’s going on right now, but we’ll keep you in the loop, Reds.

Take a look at the social media post below.