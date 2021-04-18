(Photos) Virgil van Dijk hits social media with Liverpool return update

Liverpool stalwart Virgil van Dijk has a habit of dropping little update on his fitness whenever Reds fans are feeling down.

After his side crashed out of the Champions League at the hands of Real Madrid, the big man didn’t wait too long to hit Twitter with a few new photographs from training.

It’s obviously still a while away before van Dijk makes his return, but there is no doubt the little reminders he’ll be back in the team next season is refreshing.

Liverpool have it all to do in the seven remaining Premier League fixture, to ensure Champions League qualification, and they’ll have to do it without the Dutchman…

Take a look at the photos below.