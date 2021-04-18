UEFA could kick Liverpool & 11 other clubs out of the Champions League – report

UEFA could kick a total of 12 clubs – including six-time winners Liverpool – out of future Champions League tournaments because of a potential breakaway ‘super league’, which is being talked up in the media.

As initially reported by the Times, the Reds are one of a dozen European giants putting together plans to launch a new competition in time for the start of the 2023/24 season.

Other clubs include fellow Premier League sides Manchester United, Chelsea, Arsenal and Spurs, as well as the likes of Real Madrid, Barcelona, Juventus and Milan.

Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sport, via GFFN, state the European clubs involved could be excluded from future iterations of the Champions League by UEFA.

If true, it’s an interesting tactic by European football’s governing body to threaten the clubs reportedly conspiring to leave their biggest tournament by in-turn threatening to kick them out.

Hopefully – and the following is entirely speculation on our part – this is just a scare-tactic by the elite clubs to kick UEFA into shape, as the thought of a new breakaway tournament leaves a sour taste in the mouth.