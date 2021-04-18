(Video) Happy Birthday Origi: Div’s biggest goals for Liverpool from 2018/19 – Everton, Barcelona, Spurs

Liverpool striker Divock Origi turns 26 today! And to celebrate the Belgian’s birthday, we’ve dug out a belter of a video.

There’s no doubt when you think about our No.27 his outstanding 2018/19 season springs to mind.

The funny thing about Origi is that he celebrates every goal like they’re all the same – his reaction to bagging the second in Liverpool’s Champions League final win over Spurs is the same as when he scored against Wolves in the Cup.

Anyway, the Belgium star has written his name into the club’s folklore with that incredible season, and we can’t let his birthday go by without reminding our readers of Div’s class.

Take a look at the video below – via LFC TV.