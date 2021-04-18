(Video) ‘They’re imposters’ – Gary Neville calls out Liverpool and Manchester United hierarchy after ripping into European Super League plans

Liverpool, among a number of other top six clubs, have been met with waves of criticism from fans and neutrals alike following news of plans to form a breakaway Super League.

The notion absolutely appalled Gary Neville, who launched into an impassioned attack on the plans, calling out his former club and Liverpool for forsaking their roots.

In theory, a new competition would begin at the start of the 2023/24 season, if reports are to be believed, with the likes of the Reds, Manchester United, Real Madrid, and other European heavyweights battling it out without fear of relegation.

The former Red Devils defender made clear that he was not against the idea of investment in football but that he had to draw the line where history and fan involvement was being threatened – something we’d wholeheartedly agree with.

It’s a blatant demonstration of greed from those at the top of the game and hopefully the near universally negative reaction to the announcement will force a u-turn from clubs like Liverpool.

