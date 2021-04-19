10,000 Liverpool fans polled on Super League news with landslide answer

There has been a lot of reaction over the last 24 hours concerning the news Liverpool are one of several European giants working to create a breakaway ‘super league’, which in practice could replace the Champions League.

In a statement on the club’s website last night, the reigning Premier League champions confirmed they’re one of the clubs putting together plans to launch the new competition in time for the start of the 2023/24 season.

Those like Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville have had the chance to have their voices heard, but fans haven’t got the same platform, so we handed our Twitter followers the megaphone and put out a poll earlier today.

At the time of writing, the voting is just shy of 10,000 participants but the answer is clear: Liverpool fans – our Twitter followers, at least – think the ‘super league’ is a horrible idea. Take a look at the full results below.

What's the general thoughts on the Super League stuff, Reds? ⬇️ — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) April 19, 2021

We at Empire of the Kop can only echo the results of our poll – while there will certainly be a financial gain for Liverpool, this new ‘super league’ seems like a far departure from what we know and love about football.

Hopefully – and the following is entirely speculation – this is simply a scare-tactic by the elite clubs to kick the likes of UEFA into gear, as the thought of a new breakaway tournament leaves a bitter taste in the mouth.