‘An embarrassment’: Liverpool hero Carragher reacts as Reds agree to join Super League

Posted by
‘An embarrassment’: Liverpool hero Carragher reacts as Reds agree to join Super League

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has labelled his old side ‘an embarrassment‘ after the Reds confirmed they’ve agreed to join a breakaway ‘Super League’.

The reigning Premier League champions published a joint-statement on their website just after 11pm on Sunday night, with Real Madrid, Manchester United and Juventus heavily involved.

Taking to Twitter almost immediately – as there were rumours floating around to expect some sort of announcement in the evening – Carragher was quick to punch up at Liverpool.

Take a look at the tweet below.

John W. Henry is rumoured to have an important role in the breakaway ‘Super League’

MORE: Liverpool in line for major financial boost, but they’d have to sell their souls – opinion

As initially reported by the Times, Liverpool are one of a dozen European giants putting together plans to launch the new competition in time for the start of the 2023/24 season.

Other clubs include fellow Premier League sides Manchester United, Chelsea, Arsenal and Spurs, as well as the likes of Real Madrid, Barcelona, Juventus and Milan.

The proposed framework involves a total of 20 teams, with 15 permanent members who cannot be relegated and will include six Premier League sides, three from La Liga, three from Serie A, two from the Bundesliga and one from Ligue 1.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top