Jurgen Klopp has ‘destroyed’ FSG in one interview, Gary Neville reckons

Before the game this evening, Jurgen Klopp gave a cool and collected interview about the European Super League.

He didn’t rant or rave, but simply told reporters he wasn’t consulted and doesn’t like it – and that he can understand why people are angry.

Well said, boss.

Below, you’ll see the video of Klopp’s interview – and also Gary Neville’s explanation of it.

We don’t really think he did ‘destroy’ the owners – but he at least put his opinion out there for everyone to see.

The fact they didn’t even talk about it with him, the man who brought them a Champions League and a Premier League, is disgusting.

JW Henry, hang your head in shame.

