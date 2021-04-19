Jurgen Klopp has ‘destroyed’ FSG in one interview, Gary Neville reckons

Before the game this evening, Jurgen Klopp gave a cool and collected interview about the European Super League.
He didn’t rant or rave, but simply told reporters he wasn’t consulted and doesn’t like it – and that he can understand why people are angry.
Well said, boss.
Below, you’ll see the video of Klopp’s interview – and also Gary Neville’s explanation of it.
We don’t really think he did ‘destroy’ the owners – but he at least put his opinion out there for everyone to see.
The fact they didn’t even talk about it with him, the man who brought them a Champions League and a Premier League, is disgusting.
JW Henry, hang your head in shame.
🚨 | Jurgen Klopp speaks about the European Super League…
The #LFC manager explains his thoughts on the breakaway proposals and reveals him and his players were not consulted on the decision.
Watch #MNF live on Sky Sports Premier League now! pic.twitter.com/DLSXeT1Lze
— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) April 19, 2021
👊 Gary Neville insists Jurgen Klopp managed to "destroy" his owners in a very "calm fashion".#LFC #MUFC #NoToEuropeanSuperLeague pic.twitter.com/mX016WNoRL
— Sporting Life Football (@SportingLifeFC) April 19, 2021