Jurgen Klopp has ‘destroyed’ FSG in one interview, Gary Neville reckons

Before the game this evening, Jurgen Klopp gave a cool and collected interview about the European Super League.

He didn’t rant or rave, but simply told reporters he wasn’t consulted and doesn’t like it – and that he can understand why people are angry.

Well said, boss.

Below, you’ll see the video of Klopp’s interview – and also Gary Neville’s explanation of it.

We don’t really think he did ‘destroy’ the owners – but he at least put his opinion out there for everyone to see.

The fact they didn’t even talk about it with him, the man who brought them a Champions League and a Premier League, is disgusting.

JW Henry, hang your head in shame.

🚨 | Jurgen Klopp speaks about the European Super League… The #LFC manager explains his thoughts on the breakaway proposals and reveals him and his players were not consulted on the decision. Watch #MNF live on Sky Sports Premier League now! pic.twitter.com/DLSXeT1Lze — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) April 19, 2021

👊 Gary Neville insists Jurgen Klopp managed to "destroy" his owners in a very "calm fashion".#LFC #MUFC #NoToEuropeanSuperLeague pic.twitter.com/mX016WNoRL — Sporting Life Football (@SportingLifeFC) April 19, 2021