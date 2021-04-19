Jurgen Klopp takes stand against Super League in scathing pre-match interview

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has addressed the media for the first time since the club announced its role in the proposed breakaway European Super League.

Speaking in a pre-match interview with Sky Sports, the Reds boss stood against the decision, saying competitions like it are created purely to generate revenue.

“My opinion didn’t change [since 2019]. We got some information, not a lot, and it’s a tough one. People are not happy with that, I can understand that,” Klopp said, as quoted by David Lynch.

“I have no issues with the Champions League. I like the fact West Ham may play Champions League next year. I like that they have that chance.”

Take a look at the video below for the boss’ full quote, via Football Daily – including the line about money.

🗣 "If you tell the clubs it's about money, what do you think UEFA is about? FIFA wants a club world cup, that's about money." Jurgen Klopp compares the changes made with the 'European Super League' to UEFA & FIFA's changes pic.twitter.com/2LS11n2d7y — Football Daily (@footballdaily) April 19, 2021

We at Empire of the Kop can only echo what the Liverpool boss has said – the actions of the club do not align with the civic beliefs of the wider fan-base and are self-serving.

What makes football so appealing is that anyone can reach the very top of the game, but this new ‘Super League’ proposes a level occupied by the mega-rich that will be unattainable to the majority.