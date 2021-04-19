Klopp quote from 2019 is even more relevant amid Super League news

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp hasn’t yet publicly responded to the news of the proposed ‘Super League’, which was outlined in a statement on the club’s website last night, but comments from 2019 already paint the picture.

In the early stages of last season, the boss told journalists “Who wants to see that?” when asked about the rumours of a breakaway league forming in which the likes of Real Madrid would be guaranteed to face the Reds annually.

Klopp’s old quote was dug up by Liverpool Echo journalist Paul Gorst on Twitter, and it’s never been more relevant than right now. Take a look at the tweet below.

Jurgen Klopp said last season: “Why should we create a system where Liverpool faces Real Madrid for 10 straight years? Who wants to see that every year?” His bosses, it seems. Did FSG consult ANYONE at #LFC before setting off on the latest chase for £$€? — Paul Gorst (@ptgorst) April 18, 2021

Gorst makes an excellent point – did FSG consult anyone at LFC? You’d have to imagine there would be a significant pushback from inside the Merseyside club with its civic roots.

But, as initially reported by the Times, Liverpool are indeed one of a dozen European giants putting together plans to launch the new competition in time for the start of the 2023/24 season.

The proposed framework involves a total of 20 teams, with 15 permanent members who can’t be relegated and will include six Premier League sides, three from La Liga, three from Serie A, two from the Bundesliga and one from Ligue 1.