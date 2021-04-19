Liverpool expected to sign world-class forward this summer, says Football Insider

Liverpool are expected to sign a world-class forward this summer by Premier League rivals Manchester City.

That’s according to Football Insider, who claim their sources state the Citizens are anticipating a strong response by the Reds after a lacklustre campaign this season.

Admittedly, FI isn’t the most reputable outlet around – but they do sometimes bang the nail quicker than others – so take this report with a pinch of salt!

There is no further information on who City believe Liverpool could target, but they’re said to be expecting the Reds to sign a forward with potential to be ‘world class‘, which doesn’t really narrow it down.

While likely not one of the two world-beaters we’re all thinking of, Barcelona star Ousmane Dembele has recently been linked with a move to Anfield. Spanish outlet Fichajes.net (via Sport Witness) has sensationally claimed Jurgen Klopp could replace Sadio Mane with the 23-year-old.

The Frenchman hasn’t really hit the heights expected of him at Camp Nou and may very well fancy trying his hand in the Premier League, but it remains to be seen how legit Liverpool’s interest is…