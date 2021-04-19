Liverpool explain Super League decision to employees but leave fans in the dark

Liverpool CEO Billy Hogan has explained the club’s decision to join forced with football’s elite to pursue a breakaway tournament in an email to employees.

Late last night, the Reds published a joint-statement on their website which included direct quotes from Manchester United’s Joel Glazer and Real Madrid’s Florentino Perez.

The article explains the Reds are one of 12 European giants who are proposing a new ‘super league’, which could in practice replace UEFA’s Champions League.

Hogan, Liverpool’s CEO, has taken the time to explain the club’s decision in an email to employees, as reported by The Athletic, but supporters are in the dark for now.

The message explains the reigning Premier League champions have taken steps to ensure they’ve got a ‘seat at the table’ instead of being ‘outside that group’ in the future of football.

The Liverpool Echo have a copy of the full email – and you can read that here.

The silence at Anfield is deafening right now. Supporters are understandably up in arms over the Reds’ latest decision and a lack of communication is making things worse.

While we at Empire of the Kop are absolutely in the many resisting the proposed ‘super league’, we believe someone at Liverpool needs to come forward with answers.