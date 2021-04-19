Manchester United ‘ringleaders’ of breakaway Super League with Liverpool – BBC

Manchester United and Real Madrid are said to be the ‘ringleaders’ of the breakaway Super League Liverpool have signed up for.

In a statement on the club’s website last night, the reigning Premier League champions confirmed they’re one of several European giants putting together plans to launch the new competition in time for the start of the 2023/24 season.

This morning, BBC’s Dan Roan took to Twitter to share some information he’s received from a ‘well-placed source’ – in which Man United were described as ‘ringleaders’ – take a look at the tweet below.

Am told by well-placed source;

*Man Utd & RM “ringleaders”

*3 US-owned PL clubs “really mean this”, sold on the NFL model of closed league with star clubs/players driving value

*others see it more as leverage over UEFA – unhappy new CL format means £ shared among more clubs.. — Dan Roan (@danroan) April 19, 2021

The Times initially reported Liverpool are one of a dozen European giants putting together plans to launch a new competition by 2023, and will be handed a whopping £305million as a key founding member.

Should the breakaway tournament go ahead, the Merseyside outfit will likely see a significant commercial boost, but they’d have to sell their souls first to get onto that lucrative pedestal.

One little titbit that should sum up how the vast majority of Liverpool fans feel about this news – the words of Joel Glazer appear in the aforementioned statement on the club’s website, and John W. Henry’s do not.