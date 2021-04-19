(Photo) Liverpool fans hang anti-ESL banners on Anfield gates

Liverpool fans have made their thoughts known as the club announces its plans to partake in a breakaway league, which in practice could replace the Champions League.

In a statement published on their website late Sunday night, the Reds confirmed they’re one of 12 European giants conspiring to start a new tournament in which the best teams play each-other on a weekly basis.

Even though Liverpool are playing away at Elland Road tonight, supporters have made their presence known outside Anfield, where a couple of ant-ESL banners hang beside the Paisley Gates.

Take a look at the photo below.

SHAME ON YOU FSG pic.twitter.com/O7CFY2BrPF — Spion Kop 1906 (@SpionKop1906) April 19, 2021