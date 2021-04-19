Super League clubs insult supporters with ‘legacy fans’ nickname

In a downright shocking revelation this morning, it’s been claimed clubs involved with the proposed Super League have labelled traditional football supporters ‘legacy fans‘ as they now focus on a star-studded future for the sport.

Those who are heading up this new breakaway tournament have identified ‘fans of the future’ who want to see superstars going head-to-head on a weekly basis, as stated by BBC journalist Dan Roan on Twitter.

According to source, some of those involved in ESL call traditional supporters of clubs “legacy fans” while they are focused instead on the “fans of the future” who want superstar names

*ESL insists modelling shows solidarity payments will be boosted £10bn Euros over 23 seasons) — Dan Roan (@danroan) April 19, 2021

This represents a sickening precedent for all football fans, who will seemingly be treated differently depending on who is willing to pay the most to see their team / the biggest stars in the game.

The Times initially reported Liverpool are one of a dozen European giants putting together plans to launch the aforementioned breakaway tournament by 2023, and will be handed a whopping £305million as a key founding member.

Should the ‘super league’ go ahead, the Merseyside outfit will likely see a significant commercial boost, but they’d have to sell their souls first to get onto that lucrative pedestal.