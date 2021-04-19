Super League clubs insult supporters with ‘legacy fans’ nickname

In a downright shocking revelation this morning, it’s been claimed clubs involved with the proposed Super League have labelled traditional football supporters ‘legacy fans‘ as they now focus on a star-studded future for the sport.

Those who are heading up this new breakaway tournament have identified ‘fans of the future’ who want to see superstars going head-to-head on a weekly basis, as stated by BBC journalist Dan Roan on Twitter.

Check out the tweet below.

football-money
Football, now more than ever, revolves around money

This represents a sickening precedent for all football fans, who will seemingly be treated differently depending on who is willing to pay the most to see their team / the biggest stars in the game.

The Times initially reported Liverpool are one of a dozen European giants putting together plans to launch the aforementioned breakaway tournament by 2023, and will be handed a whopping £305million as a key founding member.

Should the ‘super league’ go ahead, the Merseyside outfit will likely see a significant commercial boost, but they’d have to sell their souls first to get onto that lucrative pedestal.

