UEFA want to strip Liverpool of Champions League titles for Super League involvement – report

Liverpool are one of several European clubs planning to start a new ‘Super League’, which could replace the Champions League.

In a statement on the Reds’ website last night, the reigning Premier League champions confirmed their part in the proposed breakaway tournament, alongside the likes of Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus.

Bundesliga journalist Chris Williams took to Twitter this morning to reveal he’s made contact with UEFA and they are seething with the plans, and want to strip involved clubs of their Champions League and Europa League titles.

Speaking to people in UEFA this morning there is a genuine want for the 12 to be immediately dismissed from all UEFA club competitions – and for Real, Barcelona, AC Milan and Liverpool to be stripped of their badges of honour. Suffice to say there are a lot of angry people there. — Chris Williams (@Chris78Williams) April 19, 2021

As one of the key founding clubs, Liverpool could be in line for a cash injection of around £305million if they do indeed join the ‘super league’ competition for the pencilled in 2023 start date, as reported by the Times.

Hopefully – and the following is entirely speculation – this is all simply a scare-tactic by the elite to kick football’s governing bodies into gear, as the thought of a new breakaway tournament leaves a sour taste in the mouth and the reported threats by UEFA are worrying.