(Video) Mane ends LFC goal drought after smart build-up play by Trent & Jota

Get in! Liverpool have taken a first-half lead against Leeds United via a well-taken finish by Sadio Mane as the Senegal star ends his goal drought.

Trent Alexander-Arnold was crucial in the build-up play for the opener, picking up the ball from a swift Diogo Jota pass near the half-way line – latching onto it near the home side’s penalty area.

The Scouser flicked a cross over to Mane, who made no mistake from close-range to give Liverpool a 1-0 lead.

