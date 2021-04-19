(Video) Mane ends LFC goal drought after smart build-up play by Trent & Jota

Get in! Liverpool have taken a first-half lead against Leeds United via a well-taken finish by Sadio Mane as the Senegal star ends his goal drought.
Trent Alexander-Arnold was crucial in the build-up play for the opener, picking up the ball from a swift Diogo Jota pass near the half-way line – latching onto it near the home side’s penalty area.
The Scouser flicked a cross over to Mane, who made no mistake from close-range to give Liverpool a 1-0 lead.
Take a look at the video below – via beIN Sport.
