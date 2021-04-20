All six English clubs pull out of European Super League – competition cancelled amidst backlash

We’re hearing from strong sources that the English clubs will all pull out of the European Super League.

The story is moving rapidly, but the deck of cards is collapsing one by one and it now looks like only a matter of time before an official statement.

Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester City have already gone, and Liverpool will follow suit with the project seemingly dead in the water following the incredible backlash it received since Sunday’s announcement.

Sources say the whole project will be dead in the water before the week is up – following threat of expulsion from UEFA and domestic competitions – and also the fan response.

Manchester United chairman Ed Woodward has resigned, as has Juventus honcho Andrea Agnelli and we wouldn’t be surprised to others now follow suit.

Rumours we have not substantiated have claimed the Glazers and FSG will now look to sell up, but we haven’t heard anything on this yet.

More to follow…