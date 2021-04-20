Bill Shankly’s grandson calls for Anfield statue to be removed amid Super League talk – ECHO

The grandson of Liverpool legend Bill Shankly has called for his grandfather’s famous statue to be removed from outside Anfield, amid talks of a proposed European Super League.

In an interview with the ECHO, Chris Carline has called for the beloved landmark to be taken away after being left bitterly “appalled and embarrassed” by owners FSG.

“I know my Grandad has been quoted more than ever right now, and rightly so, because what is going on couldn’t be further removed from what he wanted for this football club,” he said.

“I’m appalled and embarrassed. When you talk about Liverpool Football Club and its history and its roots, you could reference seven, eight or nine of grandad’s quotes which are all appropriate to the current situation – socialism, greed and the Holy Trinity – but I also think about one of the less well known comments.

“It’s from his book, when he spoke about wanting to bring the football club closer to the fans and the fans closer to the football club. And he achieved that.

“It’s not an understatement to say he would be spinning in his grave at the current situation because it couldn’t be further removed from his ethos.

“Given the chance I’d happily see the statue removed. What hurts most is that Liverpool has a history and a tradition, created by him, of doing things the right way and to be one of the six clubs pushing for this move is unacceptable.”

We at Empire of the Kop can only echo what Carline has said, as we, too, are utterly disappointed in the actions of Liverpool’s owners and hope their actions are reversed.

What makes football so appealing is that anyone can reach the very top of the game, but this new ‘Super League’ proposes a level occupied by the mega-rich that will be unattainable to the majority.