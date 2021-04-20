‘I will try to sort it…’ Klopp promises Reds he won’t walk and will try to fix dire European Super League fallout

Jurgen Klopp told Liverpool fans and the media post-game last night that he has no immediate plans to resign amid the incredible European Super League story.

The football world is imploding as 12 of the biggest clubs in Europe, Liverpool included, have formed a breakaway competition – away from UEFA and FIFA’s jurisdiction – which most shockingly, will effectively be a closed-shop without relegation.

All the focus before, during and after the 1-1 draw with Leeds United was on the ESL and rumours Klopp would walk, but he said he would ‘try to sort it’ for his players and the fans.

Klopp: "I heard today that I will resign but I feel responsible for the team, for the club and for the relationship we have with our fans. I will try to sort it somehow." — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) April 19, 2021

What more can we really ask of him at this stage? He still hasn’t spoken to his employers about it and we need more information as to why, when and what is happening.

But rest assured – this isn’t a power play from the big clubs – this is real.

Liverpool might never play in a European competition ever again.