(Image) Premier League club takes swipe at Liverpool & co. amid Super League talk

Wolves’ social media team has been having a bit of fun at the expense of Liverpool and the other five Premier League clubs involved with the proposed European ‘Super League’.

The West Midlands outfit changed their Twitter bio to include ‘Premier League Champions 2018/19’ – as Wolves were the highest placed team outside the typical top six that season, three points ahead of Everton.

While a cheeky change intended to give social media users a little chuckle, it’s also a thinly veiled dig at the clubs involved with setting up the proposed ‘European Super League’, including Liverpool, Manchester United, Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester City and Spurs – and we’re all for continuing the dragging of the elitist owners.

Take a look at the tweet below.

It's probably too late for a parade 🏆🥳 pic.twitter.com/qEc24zBb7l — Wolves (@Wolves) April 20, 2021