Jordan Henderson and all his Liverpool team condemn ESL in epic group statement

Well done, Jordan Henderson.

Liverpool’s captain has announced his response to the European Super League, and his team-mates followed suit with the same message on social media.

Teams are dropping like flies and our information is that Liverpool will follow suit – but not before the players have rightly come out and condemned FSG for even considering it in the first place.

The message is simple and has garnered an incredible response online.

We’re proud of him. He always gets it right, doesn’t he?

Now, we wait for the club…