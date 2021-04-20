Jordan Henderson calls emergency meeting with Premier League captains – report

Liverpool’s Jordan Henderson has called an emergency meeting with the other Premier League captains to discuss a response to the proposed European ‘Super League’.

That’s according to the Daily Mail, who claim the Reds skipper will spearhead talks as he’s seen a ‘trusted and respected’ figure among his peers.

The summit will have participants from clubs that are part of the six involved with the proposal and those from the Premier League’s 14 other members.

Henderson, a true leader, is doing exactly what Liverpool fans will want him to do – by heading up the ‘response’ to the proposed breakaway tournament, he’s helping to bring the club back to its roots, while FSG seemingly continue to disregard what the club stands for.

While the European ‘Super League’ would likely see the Reds pick up a significant financial boost, as would be the case with all other members, they’d have to sell their souls first to get onto that lucrative pedestal.

What makes football so appealing is that anyone can reach the very top of the game, but this new ‘Super League’ proposes a level occupied by the mega-rich that will be unattainable to the majority – and we at Empire of the Kop stand with football fans against the proposal.