Jurgen Klopp especially angry with timing of ESL announcement

Jurgen Klopp’s anger at the announcement of the ESL was not only due to what was said, but also when it was.

Liverpool’s fixture with Leeds United last night was pivotal in our now likely pointless race for the top four.

The manager’s job is to gee up his players, to motivate them – to make them think they’re fighting for a goal – and no doubt that was almost impossible given the Sunday revelations.

“The Athletic understands Klopp was furious over both FSG’s willingness to sign up for the ESL and the timing of the announcement so close to a pivotal fixture with Leeds United,” James Pearce wrote this morning.

It shows FSG no longer want the battle for a top four – they want a guaranteed spot at the table every year – which is not and hasn’t been how football has ever worked.

The ESL goes against the epitome of what the game is – the hypothetical possibility that anyone can climb or fall down the pyramid – results depending.

Now, if this all goes through, football will be a closed-shop. The only winners will be the founding clubs – and everyone else will fall to the wayside.

The rest of the clubs around Europe will be like the G-League to the NBA. It’s not fair. The fans haven’t been consulted. Perhaps UEFA deserve someone fighting against them, as do FIFA, but not like this.

In fairness, the game has been stolen from us for years, but this feels like the final straw.