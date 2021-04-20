‘Nobody can leave…’ Liverpool cannot legally exit European Super League; Contract is Binding

These comments from Real Madrid president Florentino Perez are incredible.

He has come out loudly and publicly on the European Super League – and is quite unapologetic in the courage of his convictions.

At least he isn’t in hiding, like JW Henry and the rest of FSG, we guess.

According to Perez, Liverpool and other clubs who put pen to paper, cannot now not play in the ESL.

He also wants the competition to start in just a few months’ time – and has slammed UEFA’s new proposal for an enhanced Champions League – which in fairness, we agree is also reprehensible.

You can read the quotes in the tweets below from Fabrizio Romano:

Florentino Perez to El Chiringuito: "The contract of the #SuperLeague is binding. Nobody can leave, we will work all together. All the clubs signed the contracts last Saturday, there's no problem". 🚨 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 19, 2021

Florentino Perez to El Chiringuito: "The new Champions League format for 2024 is something absurd. I have no personal interest in making this #SuperLeague, I am not the owner of Real but only the president because Real is owned by the members. I only want to save football". 🚨 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 19, 2021

Florentino Perez to El Chiringuito: "If we can start the #SuperLeague in August, we would do it. We will do our best to start this year. We want to reach an agreement with UEFA and the other parties involved. We will talk with UEFA, FIFA and not only". 🚨 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 19, 2021

It doesn’t feel real just yet, but it is.

And from what Perez says, there doesn’t sound like much going back from it, either.

Now, we have to wait and see just how horrible this fallout is. Will we even be allowed to play in Europe next season? Will we be allowed to play in the Premier League?

What on earth is happening?