Super League will have Salary Cap & refs will wear body mics, as Americanisation of football peaks

A big report in MARCA has explained some of the plans for the new European Super League.

There’ll be a salary cap, but 55% of potential revenue, given the likely potential revenue once the ESL starts, is not going to make players any poorer!

Refs will also wear body mics, NFL-style, as translated by Transfer News Live in the below tweet:

There will be a salary cap in the Super League. Clubs can only spend 55% of their revenue on salaries. Referees will be equipped with a body microphone to explain all of their decisions to the fans in a loud manner. (Source: MARCA) pic.twitter.com/xJL85PQSFS — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) April 19, 2021

Former Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren hit the nail on the head, with this tweet, too:

The day football stopped being football and became soccer. pic.twitter.com/Fa16rYkPTb — Dejan Lovren (@Dejan06Lovren) April 19, 2021

It’s going to happen. This isn’t a power play, anymore. The battle-lines have been drawn and the likes of UEFA and Sky Sports will be petrified their cash-cow will now be milked elsewhere.

It’s greed versus greed, but the victim are the fans.

Florentino Perez has even stated that he wants the competition to start this August…

Strap yourselves in, it’s going to get messy.