Turmoil at LFC as Big ESL meeting cancelled by Billy Hogan amid backlash

There was meant to be a big internal staff meeting today about Liverpool’s plans for the European Super League, but they were shelved by CEO Billy Hogan due to the backlash the proposals have received.

David Lynch writes exclusively in This is Anfield that the meeting was cancelled after full-time last night, with staff angry at the plans.

Amazingly, Jurgen Klopp and his players hadn’t heard about the ESL before Sunday, when the story emerged – but it was still the manager who had to field questions on it last night.

Klopp largely played a straight bat, but it was obvious what he really felt, with James Milner the only Red so far to come out and flatly disapprove.

Fan groups have told the club they’ll be taking down banners and flags from the Kop ahead of our next home game – and protests are now likely.

Leeds used the game last night as an opportunity to mock Liverpool, referring to us as ‘Merseyside Reds’ on Twitter – and we can expect a non-stop barrage of this until further notice.

What really baffles us is this: what did the owners over in America really think was going to happen?

Why are they so bad at reading the room?

We suppose they’ve shown time and time again, with ticketing scandals, the trademarking of the city name and the furloughing of staff, that they’re simply not connected to us in any way at all.