(Video) Even James Corden has hit the ESL nail on the head – for goodness sake…

James Corden went on a rather impassioned speech last night on American television about the European Super League, which Liverpool have signed up for as one of 12 founding members.

The presenter is not someone’s opinion on any matter we usually invoke, but in fairness, this is pretty good.

Corden discusses the insatiable greed by the English clubs involved and their little respect for the others they’ve fought alongside for 150 years.

Whatever happens now, how much damage has been done? FSG have marketed Liverpool with the ‘This Means More’ and ‘Tell Us Never’ slogans – but it’s all a load of rubbish, isn’t it?

Legacy Fans should unite against it, before it’s all too late. It might already be.

We talked about the #SuperLeague on the show tonight. pic.twitter.com/6n40FlkNsA — James Corden (@JKCorden) April 20, 2021