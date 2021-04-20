(Video) Guardiola follows Klopp & slams Super League: “It’s not sport if it doesn’t matter if you lose”

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has slammed the proposed European ‘Super League’, following the example of Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp.

Both of their clubs are one of the six Premier League clubs in cahoots with the continent’s elite, including Real Madrid and Juventus, but neither are backing their employers in press conferences – a decision we at Empire of the Kop back to the hilt.

Speaking ahead of City’s clash with Aston Villa tomorrow, Guardiola slammed the proposed breakaway tournament, saying “it is not a sport if it doesn’t matter if you lose“.

🗣️ "It is not sport if it doesn't matter if you lose" Pep Guardiola shares his thoughts on the European Super Leaguepic.twitter.com/DtSd4TdtPh — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) April 20, 2021