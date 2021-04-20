(Video) James Milner bravely slams Euro Super League: ‘I don’t like it and I hope it doesn’t happen’

James Milner spoken out against the behaviour of his employers, FSG, last night – in claiming he hopes the European Super League doesn’t happen.

Liverpool drew 1-1 with Milner’s former team, whose fans welcomed our bus into the stadium with chants of ‘scum’.

It’s got nothing to do with the players though, has it? But we can accept that’s where the anger and protest has to be aimed.

Milner said he was trying to concentrate on the game, but that he simply ‘doesn’t like it’ – and hadn’t been told beforehand.

It’s so wrong that Jurgen Klopp and his players have to answer questions about this when it had nothing to do with them.

Let’s haul JW Henry and his cronies in front of the cameras, instead.

🗣 | "I don't like it and I hope it doesn't happen." James Milner speaks out against the proposed breakaway European Super League…😳#MNF pic.twitter.com/NkMmNJhiyA — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) April 19, 2021