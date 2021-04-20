(Video) Klopp and Neville fight it out as LFC Boss calls FSG ‘great people’

Jurgen Klopp has been thrown under a bus by FSG.

They remain silent on Liverpool’s involvement in the European Super League, while he, who had nothing to do with it, has to field the questions and the insane criticism that is coming our way.

How is that fair?

But it sums up the Americans for what they are: cowards.

Klopp became annoyed by Gary Neville last night on Monday Night Football, which to be honest, is exactly what Sky Sports would have wanted for their self-serving attack.

Below, you can see Klopp’s initial anger at Neville calling out ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone,’ and then the pundit’s studio response.

🗣 "I wish Gary Neville would be in a hot seat somewhere." Jurgen Klopp was not happy with Gary Neville's comments made about Liverpool surrounding the 'European Super League' pic.twitter.com/rSdoLjHxQP — Football Daily (@footballdaily) April 19, 2021

🗣 "Why is it not fair? Yesterday was nothing to do with insulting Liverpool. I don't know why I'm living in his head." Gary Neville gives a response to Jurgen Klopp's post-match interview about him pic.twitter.com/EAkDDsinUu — Football Daily (@footballdaily) April 19, 2021

We’re not sure Klopp has read the room especially well to be declaring FSG as ‘great people’ right now, but none of this is his fault.

And although he’s doing so on Sky Sports, who in many ways have stolen the game from working-class people themselves, Neville makes some fair points.

The whole thing just stinks and is making us extraordinarily sad.