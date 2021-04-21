€25m former Liverpool target would welcome Reds returning for him in summer window – report

Winter window target Duje Caleta-Car would be interested in making an Anfield switch this summer if Liverpool were willing to come back for him at the end of the season, as reported by Le10Sport (via GiveMeSport).

The Reds were thought to be highly interested in securing the services of the €25m (as valued by Transfermarkt) Croatian centre-half, though Marseille’s reluctance to part ways with the 24-year-old led to the loan signing of Ozan Kabak alongside £1.6m man Ben Davies.

“It may seem that the ship has sailed on Caleta-Car’s chances of joining Liverpool anytime soon,” Sam Brookes wrote. “However, it is understood that the player would welcome another approach for his services, and is hopeful that the opportunity for him to move to Anfield has merely been postponed rather than cancelled.”

With the impact of long-term injuries to Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez having been forensically analysed beyond measure, the need for a new centre-half is, at this point, abundantly clear to all.

Caleta-Car would certainly represent good business for the side, if interest remains, particularly given the financial struggles of Ligue 1, which suggests a reasonable fee is more than attainable.

However, considering Ozan Kabak’s rather minuscule option-to-buy, one might expect that Jurgen Klopp will be leaning more to the highly-rated Turk, provided no major slip-ups occur between now and the end of the season.

