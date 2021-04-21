Fabrizio Romano posts worrying European Super League update suggesting project not yet dead

Fabrizio Romano tweeted a concerning update following a near worldwide abandonment of the talks to form a European Super League, asserting that plans had been put on hold “to ‘reshape the project'”.

This would appear to suggest that the proposals aren’t quite as dead and buried as many might have hoped following the severe backlash faced.

#SuperLeague has been officially SUSPENDED 🚨🚫 – English clubs have left (Chelsea too, official soon).

– Inter have left, AC Milan are set to leave.

– Juventus and Spanish clubs: waiting for official position. The whole #SuperLeague has been stopped to “reshape the project”. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 20, 2021

Given the scale of opposition faced, one might imagine that the club hierarchies will think twice before embarking on such talks once more – though we certainly wouldn’t put it past them.

Now that the correct decision has been reached, albeit with extreme reluctance, those at the top of the game need to be held to account.

Realistically, if we’re going to set the record straight, the power-holders at FIFA and UEFA need to be subjected to the same level of scrutiny and critique that was thrown against the Super League proposals.

Regardless of last night’s victory, fans are ultimately still being taken for a ride, and the proposed Champions League reformat won’t change that.

