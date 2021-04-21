FSG have no future at Liverpool anymore and should sell, says Carra

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher reckons FSG will do well to come back from the PR damage of the last few days, in which everyone associated to the club has essentially turned their backs on them.

Last night, all English clubs withdrew from the proposed European Super League that was announced on Sunday evening – following unprecedented backlash that has rarely been seen before.

“I mean, Jurgen Klopp has thrown them under a bus, their own captain [Jordan Henderson] has thrown them under a bus and Kenny [Dalglish] has as well,” he told Sky.

“There’s nothing left for Liverpool’s owners in what they’re doing. I think the situation with Liverpool’s owners now is I don’t see how they can continue. I don’t see a future for the ownership of FSG at Liverpool anymore on the back of this, and they’re just making it worse for themselves the longer they hang in.”

Liverpool released a weakly worded statement with no apology, but JW Henry did issue one this morning – stating there would be no blame on anyone else apart from himself.

The Americans will value Liverpool at $4-5billion, and there won’t be too many potential buyers at that price – especially if we want to avoid the petro-state route.

The whole thing just feels a bit sad, doesn’t it? So much needs to change. It’s been broken for too long.