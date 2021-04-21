How Jordan Henderson planned a Big Six Players’ Revolt before ESL cancelled

Jordan Henderson’s actions were a driving factor in the death of the European Super League last night – at least in England – with all six Premier League representatives pulling out amid the backlash.

We can reveal that Hendo had already lobbied fellow captains from around the Premier League to join him in a meeting in which their options could be discussed.

He also organised a joint post on social media from Liverpool’s entire squad which claimed unequivocally that the players were not keen on the reforms.

“He’s proven on countless occasions he leads the captains and the football club,” former teammate Adam Lallana said on Sky Sports.

“We’re stronger than anything or anyone, all the clubs coming together as one.

“We didn’t want the Super League to happen, we want games like this to have meaning.”

Now, we wait to see if FSG will apologise, as their original withdrawal statement was very weak.

We have one sympathy with them: football has to change. The game has been broken for years – financially, competitively, ethically.

But these heinous measures would only have made it worse.