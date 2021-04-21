JW Henry says Liverpool CEO Billy Hogan had nothing to do with European Super League plan

Below, is the full transcript of JW Henry’s apology this morning.

To be honest, it’s a really good one. But the apologies are always good – if they had communicated with us properly in the first place – or at the very least, with Jurgen Klopp – this wouldn’t have been required.

Interestingly, Henry says CEO Billy Hogan is not to blame, and takes sole responsibility for the situation.

“I want to apologise to all the fans and supporters of Liverpool Football Club for the disruption I caused over the past 48 hours,” he said.

“It goes without saying but should be said that the project put forward was never going to stand without the support of the fans. No-one ever thought differently in England. Over these 48 hours you were very clear that it would not stand. We heard you. I heard you.

“And I want to apologise to Jürgen, to Billy, to the players and to everyone who works so hard at LFC to make our fans proud. They have absolutely no responsibility for this disruption. They were the most disrupted and unfairly so. This is what hurts most. They love your club and work to make you proud every single day.

“I know the entire LFC team has the expertise, leadership and passion necessary to rebuild trust and help us move forward. More than a decade ago when we signed up for the challenges associated with football, we dreamed of what you dreamed of. And we’ve worked hard to improve your club. Our work isn’t done. And I hope you’ll understand that even when we make mistakes, we’re trying to work in your club’s best interests. In this endeavour I’ve let you down.

“Again, I’m sorry, and I alone am responsible for the unnecessary negativity brought forward over the past couple of days. It’s something I won’t forget. And shows the power the fans have today and will rightly continue to have.

“If there’s one thing this horrible pandemic has clearly shown, it’s how crucial fans are to our sport and to every sport. It’s shown in every empty stadium. It’s been an incredibly tough year for all of us; virtually no-one unaffected. It’s important that the Liverpool football family remains intact, vital and committed to what we’ve seen from you globally, with local gestures of kindness and support. I can promise you I will do whatever I can to further that.

“Thanks for listening.”

So, where do we stand now? Do we forgive? Or do we drive FSG out of the club?

The owners that brought us a new stand, Jurgen Klopp, the Champions League and the Premier League – but also the owners that tried to trademark our city name and join the European Super League.

It’s complicated, but damage has been done and trust has been lost.

Jurgen Klopp’s relationship with FSG has always been good. We’ll see how he feels about it all now.