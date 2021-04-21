Latest on Jurgen Klopp’s ‘urgent discussions’ with FSG; LFC boss feels ‘bond between team and supporters jeopardised’

Jurgen Klopp was especially angry that the relationship between supporters and his team took a hit following the European Super League announcement, the Athletic has revealed.

Liverpool pulled out of the competition last night amid incredible backlash and this morning, JW Henry released a seemingly heartfelt apology, accepting sole responsibility.

But in many ways, the damage has largely already been done.

“Klopp had delivered on his promise by seeking urgent discussions with the FSG hierarchy on Tuesday to make his feelings known,” the article states.

“The manager, who wasn’t initially consulted about Henry’s plan — which was hatched during a series of Zoom calls with other rebel clubs — has always hated the idea of Liverpool signing up to a closed shop Super League. Klopp was furious the bond between his team and the supporters had been jeopardised by the damaging proposals.”

During the mayhem, Liverpool drew 1-1 with Leeds United, but the result was barely covered by the media during what was one of the most significant 48-hour periods in modern football history.

Klopp was rightly irritated that his team’s focus was affected, especially as we missed the chance to leapfrog Chelsea, who drew with Brighton last night.

Now, it seems we’re back in the race for the top four and Champions League qualification…

Let’s see if the lads manage to recover. Heads will be all over the shop and every non-Big Six club will be desperate to get one over the so-called Dirty Dozen.