Liverpool and Manchester United in talks over pre-season double clash

Liverpool and Manchester United are reportedly in talks over the possibility of arranging a double friendly meeting in pre-season, according to The Times.

The Red Devils would host Jurgen Klopp’s men first at Old Trafford in July before visiting Anfield in August, as part of their preparations for the next season.

The two clubs were heavily embroiled in controversy yesterday as the football world protested against the formation of a European Super League, and FSG and the Glazer family’s involvement in talks over the proposed breakaway league.

With pre-season being the time that we get ourselves back into the mindset of competing in the Premier League (and hopefully the Champions League) once more, we certainly wouldn’t be against coming up against our rivals in the summer.

We’d expect smaller opposition to a be a strong part of the fixture list as well, of course, with Klopp sure to be keeping an eye on the likes of Harvey Elliott and Mateusz Musialowski, as the German considers his ideal squad for the challenges ahead.

