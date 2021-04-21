Liverpool and the big six could be hit with heavy sanctions after ESL exit as remaining 14 PL sides set to meet to discuss punishment

The remaining 14 Premier League clubs not involved in talks to form a breakaway Super League are reportedly set to meet later today to discuss sanctions for the big six sides.

The Premier League outfits in question, including Liverpool, exited proposals in response to heavy opposition mounted against the plans.

“There is a difference of opinion among the group of 14 Premier League clubs about whether there should be sanctions against the ‘big six’, now that they have abandoned their plans for a European Super League, Sky Sports News has been told,” as issued on Sky Sports’ live updates.

“One senior club official has told Sky Sports News that they want to pursue the possibility of punishments, because they feel there is a clear breach of Premier League rules, and a precedent must be set to act as a deterrent to possible future breakaways.

“Rule L9 says any member club needs prior written approval by the Premier League Board to enter a new competition, and this official says that rule has “patently been broken” by the rebels signing an agreement to join the Super League.

“An executive at another Premier League club has told Sky Sports News that any sanction imposed on the ‘big six’, such as points deductions or fines would hurt the wrong people – the players, managers and, crucially, the fans of those clubs.

“Instead, they advocate the Premier League rules being tightened for the future, but they say the ‘big six’ should be welcomed back into the Premier League fold quickly, because “there has to be a measure of realism” here, with those six so crucial to the “overall commercial and sporting success” of the league.”

While it’s clear action needs to be taken against the ownership of the clubs involved in the Super League talks, it’s unclear exactly how to exact punishment without hurting those not involved in such proposals – the fans and the players, for instance.

Points deductions would certainly send a message, though it wouldn’t really be felt the hierarchies in the long-run.

Any changes that are implemented here on out need to attack the root cause of the problem – the ownership and the distribution of power in the English game, with fans largely undermined and taken advantage of every step of the way.

