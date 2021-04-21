Liverpool fans left shocked over ridiculously short club statement announcing European Super League exit

All six clubs involved in talks to form a breakaway European Super League have officially pulled out following sustained pressure from fans and those within (and formerly within) the game.

With Liverpool not the first out the door, however, despite the growing disillusionment felt by the supporters, the exit has still left a bitter taste.

“Liverpool Football Club can confirm that our involvement in proposed plans to form a European Super League has been discontinued,” as read FSG’s official statement. “In recent days, the club has received representations from various key stakeholders, both internally and externally, and we would like to thank them for their valuable contributions.”

Given that this isn’t the first PR disaster from the ownership (remember the ticket price fiasco and the furlough decision?), one might have thought that the hierarchy would have been extra careful not to make another mistake of even more cosmic proportions.

The right decision has been reached in the end and that is worthy of praise, but FSG has a great deal to answer for, with their obvious lack of consultation with anyone below them in the club almost jeopardising over a century of history.

You can catch some of the fan reaction below:

Over the moon they’ve pulled out of the proposed ESL, but that statement is dire. They’re not arsed whatsoever. — Ben Webb (@BenWebbLFC) April 20, 2021

The correct decision issued in the most pathetic, inhuman, cowardly way possible. Shame on you FSG. https://t.co/nA5bPIU2Gy — Paul (Maych) Machin (@ThePaulMachin) April 20, 2021

Not one apology in the whole statement. They aren’t sorry about the proposal, they’re only sorry they got pulled up on it. They’re greedy money grabbing rats, FSG Out. https://t.co/MSVgSaufde — Jack Morris (@jackmorrislfc) April 20, 2021

Where’s your apology? Where’s the statement from the board members? Where’s your letter to the fans who you disrespected for the past 48 hours? Shocking statement https://t.co/Td4llFhR3B — Joe Blott (@JoeblottJoe) April 20, 2021

What a shame the owners are. No single word about the anger they caused, no apology for the fans. What a disgrace. One down, now one to go. #FSGOut #LFC #YNWA https://t.co/TTYDQJt3E3 — Flamuru (@FlamuruLFC) April 20, 2021