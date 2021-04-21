No apology. No explanation. Not much of anything – just thanking internal and external stakeholders for valuable contributions.

What on earth does that mean?

This was Liverpool’s statement last night about the club no longer being part of the European Super League.

EOTK called it a few hours before it was done late last night – and now the competition is dead in the water – for now.

“Liverpool Football Club can confirm that our involvement in proposed plans to form a European Super League has been discontinued,” FSG said.

“In recent days, the club has received representations from various key stakeholders, both internally and externally, and we would like to thank them for their valuable contributions.” From what they put us through – the embarrassment – the shame – the anger – is that really enough? There will be many fans now pushing for FSG to sell up, and we can understand why. Of course, how do you know the next billionaire is one whose values we admire from top to bottom – we thought the Americans were some of the most trustworthy, honest in the business – but it’s only ever been PR. Perhaps they should speak to their PR people before the next clanger, not afterwards, as seems to be the case most of the time.