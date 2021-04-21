Manchester United fans laud Jordan Henderson for work done in stopping ESL

Jordan Henderson organised a meeting of Premier League captains do decide what could be done about the proposed European Super League, but before it happened, the Big Six had pulled out anyway.

The skipper also organised a joint message for his team to share on social media, which went viral – naturally – and so impressive was it – it managed to garner the respect of a huge Manchester United fan account.

Just like when Liverpool fans paid tribute to Marcus Rashford for his work in the free school meals fiasco, United fans have proven here that sometimes, some things are bigger than football.

We are the two biggest institutions in English football, but both owned and run by Americans with motives of personal, financial gain.

That is what’s led to this, ultimately. Do we need a fairer system? One where oligarchs cannot simply buy success? Yes – but the ESL was never a way to do it.

