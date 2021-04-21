New report claims Klopp could walk after being thrown under the bus by FSG

Jurgen Klopp could part ways with Liverpool following the severe backlash received in response to the owners’ involvement in plans to form a European Super League, as reported by Football Insider.

The former Dortmund boss was left in the dark over the discussions involving six of the Premier League’s clubs, with many left infuriated by what has been seen to be a power grab by football’s elite.

“A Liverpool source has told Football Insider that the German, 53, was left furious at FSG for ‘hanging him out to dry’ on live television over the explosive commitment to join the ESL,” Wayne Veysey wrote. “He was also said to be ‘devastated’ at not being consulted on a plan that had such huge ramifications for him, his players, the club and football in general.”

While we could completely understand the manager being absolutely infuriated with the owners’, particularly after jeopardising the club’s chances of top four qualification, we’d doubt that Klopp will part ways having already issued a statement of commitment to the cause.

Regardless, FSG’s actions remain a massive slap in the face to the German, who wasn’t consulted about the plans to form a Super League.

Certainly, as far as we at the EOTK are concerned, it’s difficult to come to terms with a decision that was so obviously out of touch with the core values of the club, and it’s unclear exactly how the club will go forward from here.

