New report reveals how much Liverpool’s ESL exit cost, with the big six facing further financial sanctions

Liverpool and the rest of the big six sides involved in talks to form a breakaway league lost £8m each due to their respective exits, as reported by the Daily Mail.

The figure in question covered equity stakes in the European Super League for each club, though it remains possible that this amount could balloon further, should financial penalties attached to contracts signed (with regard to the Super League) come into play.

“Lawyers say the contracts will have been structured to encourage clubs to stick with the controversial project in the face of expected protest by imposing large penalties,” Matt Hughes wrote. “But in the end the derision was so extreme that the English clubs – Manchester United, Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur, and Arsenal – were forced to withdraw last night, apologising profusely to fans as they left the stage.”

All in all, this is starting to look like an extremely costly mistake for the likes of FSG and the other major owners of the big six.

With trust between the supporters and John Henry and co. now at an all-time low, it’s hard to see how the Americans can come back from this PR hit.

A trip to Anfield anytime soon would certainly be ill-advised, and we’re unlikely to see the ownership give up the club anytime soon – a move that would actually not be our best interests, as John Barnes explained earlier.

There’s a long and difficult road ahead for FSG nonetheless, and it remains to be seen whether a workable relationship can be recovered down the line.

