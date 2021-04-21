Reporter claims Ibrahima Konate to Liverpool done as Reds agree £32m fee

Liverpool have reportedly secured the services of RB Leipzig star Ibrahima Konate, with the deal set to be made official at the start of May, according to reporter Leah Smith.

The Reds were thought to have been tracking the Frenchman’s progress with a view to bolstering their defensive options following the damaging injury crisis suffered in the heart of the defence this term.

Correction.. May 1st. The 3 in May 31st was a typo. — Leah Smith (@LeahSmith_) April 21, 2021

Should the reported fee be accurate, it’s entirely possible that the club could arrange for both the 21-year-old and Ozan Kabak to wear the famous red for around £50m, with the latter being available on an option-to-buy of £18m.

READ MORE: ‘You can’t have it both ways’ – Replacing FSG wouldn’t make any sense, says John Barnes

Considering that we went through much of the season struggling to find appropriate cover for Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez, the idea of having the future of our backline covered for the next decade or so is highly reassuring.

It’s still not clear whether the intention is to make the Turkey international’s stay permanent, however, though the signing of Konate would certainly be a step in the right direction.

Following the fiasco yesterday concerning the quickly dismantled European Super League, it would be the perfect bit of good news to take our minds off of what would have been a calamitous move for the club.

Rather this content was ad-free? EOTK PRO gives you exclusive LFC news to your inbox