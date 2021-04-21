‘Ring leaders’ Liverpool must now be treated differently, say Sky Sports

Sky Sports honcho Kaveh Solhekol has claimed three English clubs pushed the European Super League and should be judged differently to those who followed.

The journalist says the American-owned teams, Liverpool, Manchester United and Arsenal, were the organisers and the drivers, while Manchester City, Spurs and Chelsea signed up to avoid being left behind.

“Now, I would differentiate between some of these breakaway clubs,” Solhekol said.

“Because I think some of them jumped on board this train to nowhere at the last minute.

The ring leaders, make no mistake, were the American-owned clubs. I am thinking of Manchester United, Liverpool and Arsenal.

“You could say have a bit of sympathy for Chelsea, Manchester City and Spurs because they decided to join at the last minute because they thought ‘our rivals are setting up this league and this is something we have to be part of. This is the future.’ They admit that they made a mistake.”

Surely everyone should be ultimately responsible for their own actions, in this? Are the oil-billionaires at Stamford Bridge and the Etihad not capable of making their own decisions?

JW Henry, our owner, issued a strong apology this morning, as the fallout continues.

Many will suggest his actions speak louder than his words, and we’d accept they have a point.

The situation is now complicated. UEFA are no heroes in all of this. Nor are FIFA. There are strong arguments for changing the format of club football – just not by setting up a financially rigged closed shop.

Maybe we have a version of this already, without name.