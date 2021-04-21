(Video) ‘If you punish the club you punish the fans’ – Souness disagrees with big six clubs being sanctioned over ESL talks

Graeme Souness has disagreed with the suggestion that the big six clubs should be punished for their involvement in talks to form a breakaway Super League.

The Liverpool legend explained that he felt sanctions wouldn’t target the owners who were actually responsible, with fans likely to suffer the consequences instead.

The remaining 14 Premier League clubs kept outside of the negotiations are reportedly set to meet to discuss potential sanctions, though it is expected that the rebel sides will largely be welcomed back with open arms.

That’s not to say that the likes of Liverpool, Manchester City, Chelsea, and so on, should go without punishment, but it’s difficult to see how any immediate actions will find their way through to the owners responsible.

Broader reform needs to happen at a league level, spanning beyond a tightening of the rules, perhaps something akin to the implementation of a 50+1 ownership model in line with how German clubs are run, to ensure that the balance of power teeters in favour of the supporters.

You can watch the clip below, courtesy of Sky Sports:

🗣"Who are you punishing? If you punish the club you punish the fans." Graeme Souness does not want the fans to suffer for something that the owners brought to the table in regard to the 'European Super League' pic.twitter.com/0gFsjRpQ0I — Football Daily (@footballdaily) April 20, 2021